Another humid Louisiana forecast for late June, but could we see more rain?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Once again, the forecast for Tuesday across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All week, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with a threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were dealing with earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 86° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 86° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 87° 77°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 77°

Sunday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Monday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
18%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
82°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
84°

