NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We will see another night of relatively low humidity across the area although not quite as cool as last night. Look for upper 60s to low 70s north with mid 70s to the south.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again Friday through the weekend with highs once again approaching 100 on Friday. We will likely see afternoon temperatures at or above 100 through Sunday with virtually no rain chance.

In the tropics we will continue to watch a potential area of low pressure early next week moving east to west in the Gulf. Right now this does not look like a threat to our area. A more northerly track would mean better rain chances for our area but again it is a little too early to tell.

