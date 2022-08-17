Temperatures are running in the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon with heat index values around 100-105. These levels are just slightly below yesterday but it is still hot. Rain chances will remain spotty through the evening and then we will watch like last night for some of the storms coming from Mississippi to move through. Gusty winds will be possible with any that make it in.

Rain chances start to go back up by Thursday for the second half of the week. That will keep afternoon temperatures cooler as well. Locally heavy rainfall amounts will be possible, especially in the northern half of the area.

In the tropics we are watching an area of potential development in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. That will not impact our weather though and it likely moves into northern Mexico before having a chance to develop.