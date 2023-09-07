A typical summertime weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days with warm temperatures and occasional afternoon storms.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with high temperatures a few degrees higher. Our heat index values should also increase slightly, moving into the upper 90s and triple digits. This means a heat advisory is now in effect for the day on Thursday.

There is a better rain chance today, though with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. So we will likely see hot temperatures early in the day followed by a break with clouds and rain.

Lee has been upgraded to a hurricane as it continues to strengthen rapidly. Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane, possibly a Category 4 or 5, as it moves north of the Caribbean over the next week. Most models show the storm moving between Bermuda and the U.S. Atlantic Coast, but it is still a little too early to know if it will make landfall or stay over open water. If it were to impact the United States, it is sill 8 to 10 days away, so there is plenty of time to watch how the system evolves.

Either way this will not pose a threat to anybody along the Gulf coast.