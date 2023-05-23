Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! Conditions are a bit more pleasant this morning with lower humidity across the area!

Today, our temperatures will remain slightly above average for late-May. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Even most feels like temperatures will be below 90s.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first few days of the week with daily rain chances of 20 to 30 percent. Any showers or storms that develop will likely pop up in the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating and come to an end by sunset.

Humidity will decrease slightly over the next few days, making it feel a little more comfortable through at least Wednesday. We’ll have a nice, dry forecast for Wednesday at the Square’s finale.