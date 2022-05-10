Good morning and a Happy Tuesday coming off of the most gorgeous but hot weekend and start to your week! We’re already in the mid 70s as your morning continues. Southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s than northshore lows all week. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s again on Tuesday and beyond.

Again, a hot and dry forecast is on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight.

Skies will stay mostly clear for the next few days. Rain chances are slim to none through the end of the upcoming work week. We see higher chances for our upcoming weekend.