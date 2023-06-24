NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another heat wave is expected to impact the Gulf Coast over the next week.

High temperatures on Sunday are forecast to top out in the mid 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 11 a.m. Sunday before reaching between 108° and 112° in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow. More heat alerts can be anticipated in the coming days as temperatures and humidity increase gradually. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid and upper 90s next week with heat index values up to 116°.

Rain chances remain low at just around 20 to 30 percent each afternoon to account for isolated storm activity. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has issued their last advisory on Bret as the system has now transitioned into an open area of low pressure. The NHC continues to track Tropical Storm Cindy in the Atlantic, but it is expected to dissipate by early next week.

Latest Headlines

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.