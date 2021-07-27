Another Heat Advisory is issued Wednesday!

LAPLACE, La (WGNO) —Over the past year, several ziplining companies have added to the uniqueness of Louisiana's tourism. The closest to New Orleans is Zip NOLA, who offers visitors with the experience of gliding next to Lake Ponchartrain, in the wild ambiance of the Maurepas Swamp. It is the country's first fully aquatic zipline.

Tyler Richardson is the founder and co-owner of Zip NOLA. Richardson has a fiery passion for both South Louisiana and adventure and he has ziplined in places like Chicago, the Dominican Republic and Louisiana.