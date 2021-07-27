Another Heat Advisory is issued Wednesday!

Good evening on this Tuesday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures up in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Yesterday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be more widespread.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! An increase in Saharan Dust has mitigated tropical wave development near Africa’s coast!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 80°

Wednesday

95° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 95° 81°

Thursday

92° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 92° 81°

Friday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Saturday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

1 AM
Clear
6%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
6%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
6%
82°

81°

5 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
81°

84°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
84°

87°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
87°

89°

10 AM
Sunny
7%
89°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
6%
91°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
92°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

Interactive Radar

