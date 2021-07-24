Another Heat Advisory is issued for parts of WGNO viewing area Sunday!

Good evening on this Saturday! The forecast for July 24th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across parts of our area and west all day today.



Afternoon highs reached the 90s close to records but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Tonight to Sunday afternoon, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme.

Into your weekend, we see that previously unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Another Head Advisory is issued Sunday from 10AM-7PM across parts of the WGNO viewing area.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Georgia’s coast for formation potential. Models are all over the place, but our only local impact would be increased rain chances next week, if anything!

Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!