Another Heat Advisory is issued for parts of WGNO viewing area Sunday!

Good evening on this Saturday! The forecast for July 24th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across parts of our area and west all day today.

Afternoon highs reached the 90s close to records but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tonight to Sunday afternoon, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme.

Into your weekend, we see that previously unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Another Head Advisory is issued Sunday from 10AM-7PM across parts of the WGNO viewing area.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Georgia’s coast for formation potential. Models are all over the place, but our only local impact would be increased rain chances next week, if anything!

Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 78°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 86° 78°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 93° 80°

Monday

95° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 95° 79°

Tuesday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 93° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 91° 80°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 89° 80°

Friday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
83°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

82°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

91°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
91°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
91°

92°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
92°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
90°

91°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
91°

91°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

