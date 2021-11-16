Another great afternoon ahead!

Another nice afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday and it’s going to feel a bit more spring-like around the area. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s. With the southeast flow we will see a little more humidity through the day but should still see plenty of sun.

Main issue the next couple of days could be some patchy fog during the morning. Otherwise look for afternoon highs around 80 Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front still looks like it will move through Thursday afternoon. We have the chance for a few showers as that happens but overall it looks like this system will be mainly dry like the one last week. Temperatures do cool down on Friday to head into the weekend but this airmass will not be as cold or long lasting as last weekend.