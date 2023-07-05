NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain with a few storms will continue Wednesday night until fading during the very early morning hours on Thursday. After that look for some clearing through midday Thursday.

Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s across the area.

This trend will likely continue over the next few days. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 60-70% on Thursday, and then down to more isolated coverage at 40-50% Friday through Sunday. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the week if any heavy cells develop.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.