Soggy weather looks like it will continue through the next several days. The good news is this will keep temperatures cooler. Don’t expect to dry out much though through the week.

A trough to the west will keep a southwesterly flow aloft over the area. That will mean a similar setup to the past few days where we see waves of rain develop in the southwestern parts of the area and move northeast.

Some days will likely have a bit less coverage than others and that is difficult to point out ahead of time. But the general theme is higher than normal rain chances with a lot of cloud cover through the week. That will keep temperatures generally in the mid 80s for highs over the next few days.