Another cold night is on the way with similar conditions to what we saw early Wednesday morning. Currently all of the northern half of the area is under a Freeze Warning tonight. While not all of the area will see temperatures below freezing some of the colder spots will. The best chance for that will be north of I-12 and along the Pearl River.

Protect any sensitive plants in these areas tonight. If you covered things up last night it would be a good idea to do it again.

Beautiful fall weather is on the way Thursday as we start to warm up. Look for upper 60s through the day with a high around 70. Thursday night will only drop in to the 40s and 50s with the warming trend continuing to more seasonable numbers Friday through the weekend.