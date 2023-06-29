So far on Thursday we have set a record high of 99 at Armstrong International with more heat on the way for the next couple of days.

A few spotty storms have popped up Thursday afternoon as well but will be tapering off after sunset. Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any storms that develop as temperatures stay in the 90s through the evening away from the rain.

The main story the next few days will continue to be the heat. Look for upper 90s through the weekend for highs with heat index values ranging from 110-115. An excessive heat warning is in effect again on Friday.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend as well. Outside of an isolated pop up storm don’t expect much relief from the heat.