Good Morning, New Orleans, as a humid start continues yet again! More warm and humid weather is on the way Thursday afternoon and that trend is going to continue through the week. Right now it looks like we could see a pattern flip to some cooler air at some point next week, but likely not before then. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for our entire region until 10AM. This includes the Northshore, River Parishes, and Mississippi Gulf Coast! Use low beams when encountering patchy fog!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

There will be a few passing showers this afternoon but these will not amount to much. Overall rain chances will remain low through the week.