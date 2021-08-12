Another day with storms developing

Thursday morning is starting quiet with low to mid 70s and no rain in the area. That is likely to change once again as we head into the afternoon.

Today looks a lot like yesterday. The high temp on Wednesday occurred during the 10AM hour, so it was a quick warm up. Expect low 90s again today during late morning to around noon.

After that showers and storms will begin to develop. Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. This will keep most of the afternoon in the 80s.

Overall this trend continues into early next week. Expect low 90s early in the day with showers and storms developing after that.

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Friday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 31% 90° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 41% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 91° 79°

Monday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 89° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 89° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 80°

