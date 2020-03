The official high in New Orleans Monday was 88 and was a record. Expect more records to be broken over the next few days.

The official high in New Orleans Monday was 88 and was a record. Expect more records to be broken over the next few days.

We are going to be seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week.

Current record for today is 84. That will easily be passed as we head into the upper 80s again. Winds will be stronger however in the 15-20 range by the afternoon.

No real change until a front on Sunday.