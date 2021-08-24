Coronavirus

Another day of heat, and the tropics heating up as well

A change in the pattern is on the way over the next few days but we do have one more day to deal with this large scale heat. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area again today. Temperatures this afternoon will be back in the mid 90s with heat index values 105-110.

Rain chances look to be spotty through the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. The ones that do develop could contain locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

After today the upper level ridge that has been over the area will start to slide west. That will open the door for more daytime heating activity to pop up. Look for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.

A tropical wave moving across the northern Gulf will bring higher rain chances by Thursday and Friday. Above normal rain chances will continue through the weekend.

In the tropics there are several areas highlighted by the NHC for potential development. The most pressing issue will be moving into the western Caribbean over the next few days and eventually into the southern Gulf. Right now it doesn’t look to impact our area but it’s still early and worth watching.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 87° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 80°

Sunday

87° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 80°

Monday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
19%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

7 AM
Showers
35%
82°

