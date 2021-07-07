Another day, another scattered rain chance!

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and 80s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Thursday afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing this weekend.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 45 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa continues approaching the Georgia, South Carolina state line late tonight to move further inland Thursday. Over land, the system will remain weak in intensity, eventually becoming a depression. This is moving at 16 miles per hour, speeding up as it moves north along the Atlantic coastline. It will potentially regain strength before impacting Washington, D.C. as well as New York and Boston.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 77°

Thursday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 87° 77°

Friday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 85° 78°

Saturday

88° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 88° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
79°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
78°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
78°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
78°

79°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
79°

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
80°

82°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
13%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
86°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
79°

Interactive Radar

