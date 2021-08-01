Another day, another heat advisory!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon on this hot Sunday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Last Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread.

Most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM, so join in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Less heat after Sunday

Storms again Sunday

Wrapping up our Friday with a mostly clear set up

More heat on tap for Friday and Saturday

Hot for the weekend

Hottest weekend of the year on its way!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

93° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 93° 80°

Monday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 88° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

81°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

82°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

87°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News