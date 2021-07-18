Another day, another areal flood advisory!

Good afternoon! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s with the sun finally peeking back out!

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. Already, due to today’s rain, neutral ground restrictions on parking have been lifted until Monday at 8AM. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 79°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 84° 79°

Monday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 86° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 83° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 79°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 86° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
86°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
85°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
84°

