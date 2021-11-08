Another cool night then warmer

Look for clear skies and light winds for another night which will allow those temperatures to drop off quite a bit by Monday morning. Otherwise clouds move in by later Tuesday to keep temperatures warmer.

Tonight we will see lows in the mid 40s north with the low to mid 50s south. Tuesday looks nice as well with the mid 70s but we do see more cloud cover coming in later in the day. That trend continues Wednesday ahead of another front on Thursday.

That means overnight lows will stay much warmer through the middle of the week. We are going to see the front move through later in the day Thursday. Right now it does not look like a huge rainmaker and with a broken line of showers and storms moving through. It looks like another big shot of fall air next weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 73° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 59°

Wednesday

77° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 77° 65°

Thursday

77° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 77° 59°

Friday

72° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 16% 72° 52°

Saturday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 62° 49°

Sunday

66° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 66° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

7 PM
Clear
1%
63°

62°

8 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
3%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

4 AM
Clear
5%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
6%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
6%
55°

56°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
56°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

