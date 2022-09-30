It will finally feel like fall for the high school games around the area Friday evening. Just about everybody will start in the upper 70s and then areas in the cooler spots will finish in the mid 70s. Expect clear skies and low humidity.

Overall no changes to the forecast. We will continue to see beautiful fall weather the next few days. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the low mid 50s in the cooler spots to the mid 60s in the warmer areas.

There is no rain chance any time soon. Humidity will creep up just a bit over the weekend but nothing major. We may start to feel it a little more early next week.