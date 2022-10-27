A clear and cool night is on the way before more picture perfect weather on Thursday. Expect lows to drop into upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south. Friday we will see another nice day with the main chance being more cloud cover. Look for highs in the mid 70s as cloud cover thickens up through the day.

This is ahead of another storm system that will likely bring rain into the area on Saturday. The best chance of rain is morning and midday. Right now it looks like mainly rain but if the low pressure moves far enough inland we could see a chance of stronger storms, especially on the south shore. Stayed tuned for details on that.

Cooler and drier air will move back in again for the second half of the weekend and just in time for Halloween.