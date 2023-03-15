Tonight, temperatures will be cool, but not as cold as the last couple of nights. Morning lows are expected to drop into the mid and upper 40s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the mid 50s.

We are set to warm up into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday as humidity starts to gradually increase. Warm Gulf air and moisture will flow into the region late Thursday into Friday ahead of our next cold front.

This next front looks potent with a good chance of rain across the area on Friday. Most of the area will see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with isolated spots seeing slightly higher totals. A few strong wind gusts will also be possile as the system moves through Friday.

Once the front clears out, temperatures will drop considerably as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.