Another cold night on its way Tuesday!

Happy Tuesday as a gorgeous one continues across southeast Louisiana. Sunday another cold front came to town bringing severe thunderstorms across Northshore locations.

Now, we are dealing much cooler air with the theme of sunshine plus clouds.

Sunday broke the record forecast for warmest ever January 9th locally as highs reached 82 degrees. Now, highs are in the 50s or 60s. Tonight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and many Northshore spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing.

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Pipes will be fine tonight. The forecast for Wednesday will look very similar to today’s but slightly warmer. As the week continues, anticipate a gradual warm up through our weekend before another front arrives.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.