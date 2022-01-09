Another cold front on its way Sunday!

Happy Sunday as a gloomy one continues across southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with warmer temperatures than Friday and clouds, too, to make it feel damp. This afternoon on radar into tonight, anticipate a few storms moving in. 

Some of these may include gusty winds, especially north of I-10, so the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across part of WGNO’s viewing area. Have ways to receive warning information on hand.

Temperatures now remain in the 70s and will top out about the mid to upper 70s with breezy conditions.

Yet another front will make its way to town late Sunday. Today anticipate conditions near 80 once factoring in humidity for your feels like temperatures. We’ll see additional rain chances late out ahead of the front. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the low 60s for highs with 50s and 40s overnight. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 48°

Monday

56° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 56° 42°

Tuesday

57° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 47°

Wednesday

57° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 57° 46°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 64° 50°

Friday

68° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 57°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 68° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

68°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

66°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
64°

62°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
62°

61°

2 AM
Showers
35%
61°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
59°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
57°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
55°

53°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
53°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

