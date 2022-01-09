Another cold front on its way Sunday!

Happy Sunday as a gloomy one continues across southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with warmer temperatures than Friday and clouds, too, to make it feel damp. This afternoon on radar into tonight, anticipate a few storms moving in.

Some of these may include gusty winds, especially north of I-10, so the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across part of WGNO’s viewing area. Have ways to receive warning information on hand.

Temperatures now remain in the 70s and will top out about the mid to upper 70s with breezy conditions.

Yet another front will make its way to town late Sunday. Today anticipate conditions near 80 once factoring in humidity for your feels like temperatures. We’ll see additional rain chances late out ahead of the front. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the low 60s for highs with 50s and 40s overnight. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

