Another cold front during August? Drier air in forecast for upcoming week!

Monitoring new tropical waves off of Africa's coast for formation potential

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes late week through early next weekend as a pattern change evolves.

At that point, brief temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.

Precipitation totals should be minimal through Wednesday, then the localized higher amounts become possible.

Otherwise, temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up near triple digits.

Highs reach 90s while lows reach 70s, yet it will seem much hotter once factoring in index values beyond one hundred degrees.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, but further east, National Hurricane Center meteorologists keep watching moderate chances for formation potential just off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected.

Tropical Depression Josephine’s remnants continuing weaking, so this is not concerning.

August marks Hurricane Season 2020’s official peak, given NOAA’s updated forecast for “extremely active” months ahead until November.

Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!

Apply sunscreen when exercising because the theme is heat! Don’t forget also staying hydrated plus shaded, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 78°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 40% 94° 78°

Monday

91° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 78°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 76°

Thursday

86° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 76°

Friday

86° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 76°

Saturday

86° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

8 PM
Clear
10%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
86°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

85°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

