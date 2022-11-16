Expect cloudy and cool conditions overnight as we drop into the mid 30s to the north with upper 30s to mid 40s south. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible.

Another round of this light rain is possible Thursday afternoon with the best chance to see anything being south of I-12. However this will not be heavy enough to amount to anything official totals.

Look for more cold temperatures over the next few days. Expect highs to remain in the 50s through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Widespread 30s will move in by Friday morning with the best chance of a freeze coming along and north of I-12. Temperatures will likely drop to at least 30 and possibly the upper 20s.

Another front moves through on Saturday with just a slight chance of showers but it will help to keep the cooler weather in place through the weekend.