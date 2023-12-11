NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dry conditions and cool temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days.

Lows are expected to be in the low to mid 30s for the Northshore early Tuesday morning while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain dip into the low to mid 40s.

Mostly clear conditions are expected to continue through Monday night with some cloud cover returning Tuesday.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will stay cool, only warming into the low 60s in the afternoon. Morning lows will likely be in the upper 30s north and mid 40s south early Wednesday.

Rain chances will stay low for the next few days. Wet weather returns Saturday and Sunday as our next cold front approaches.

