Even though it is only the middle of spring, it will begin to feel more like the middle of summer this week as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Humidity will remain elevated as well for the next several days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico with southerly winds. Expect heat index values or “feels like temperatures” to reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon during the peak of daytime heating.

Right now it looks like Tuesday has the best chance of rain through the rest of the week. Expect scattered storms by late morning and afternoon at 40-50%. Otherwise just spotty activity the rest of the week after that at 20-30%.

Temperatures will stay warm as rain chances begin to drop slightly this weekend.