Breaking News
LOUISIANA SCHOOLS CLOSED THROUGH AUGUST. VIEW THE LATEST GRADUATION INFORMATION HERE.
Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Another chance of severe weather Sunday

Weather

For the second Sunday in a row a strong storm system will be moving across the southeast bringing with it the chance for severe weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the second Sunday in a row a strong storm system will be moving across the southeast bringing with it the chance for severe weather.

As of Friday morning we have an enhanced risk outlook along and north of I10, which is level 3 out of 5 on the scale.

Unlike the Easter system this one looks to have more of a strong wind threat than for tornadoes. Either way, you’ll want a way to get warnings on Sunday. Keep alert to weather conditions through the weekend.

Right now it looks like the most widespread severe weather threat will stay north into central Mississippi.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 81° 69°

Saturday

80° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 80° 71°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 84° 69°

Monday

80° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 80° 72°

Thursday

84° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

Popular

Latest News

More News