Another chance of severe weather Sunday

For the second Sunday in a row a strong storm system will be moving across the southeast bringing with it the chance for severe weather

For the second Sunday in a row a strong storm system will be moving across the southeast bringing with it the chance for severe weather.

As of Friday morning we have an enhanced risk outlook along and north of I10, which is level 3 out of 5 on the scale.

Unlike the Easter system this one looks to have more of a strong wind threat than for tornadoes. Either way, you’ll want a way to get warnings on Sunday. Keep alert to weather conditions through the weekend.

Right now it looks like the most widespread severe weather threat will stay north into central Mississippi.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.