Another chance for strong storms Wednesday

Rain continues to move east late Tuesday evening and that trend will continue through the night. A few spotty showers will be possible but in general just look for warm and muggy conditions. Patchy fog could develop thanks to the humidity and moisture in the ground from the rain.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions.

Look for storms again tomorrow and Thursday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi but it will be another day to stay aware of weather conditions. A brief tornado or damaging wind gust could occur.

We will see basically the same setup on Thursday before less rain chance on Friday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 72° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 81° 71°

Thursday

78° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 78° 71°

Friday

79° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 18% 79° 72°

Saturday

78° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 78° 54°

Sunday

56° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 56° 36°

Monday

51° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 51° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
72°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

78°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
76°

75°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

