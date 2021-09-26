Another beautiful day in the neighborhood!

Weather

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a cold front swept through Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department!

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall has included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 50s. Across the Southshore, expect upper 50s to low 60s!

Mid week, we start to warm up slightly and reintroduce minimal rain chances! Enjoy this stunning forecast for these next few days!

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 82° 67°

Monday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 86° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 84° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 83° 72°

Thursday

84° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 84° 71°

Friday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 85° 71°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 84° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

Interactive Radar

