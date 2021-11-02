Another beautiful day ahead

Fall weather continues across the area on Tuesday with another beautiful afternoon on the way. Look for sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s. Humidity will stay low and it will be another great day.

Clouds start to move in on Wednesday ahead of the next front. The clouds will keep temps down a couple degrees but overall we will still see low 70s.

The cold front is going to push through on Thursday. At the moment it does not look like a big rainmaker. Expect scattered showers around the area but not the big storm threat like the last front. Temperatures will stay in the 60s through the day though as the front is moving through.

Beyond that it looks like another beautiful weekend of fall weather is on the way.