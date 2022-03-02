Hopefully you are able to enjoy this weather. Temperatures are running in the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon with dewpoints in the 20s and 30s. Humidity is very low. The sun is warm but it feels great in the shade.

More great weather is on the way the next few days. We are going to see mid to even upper 70s in some spots by Thursday and Friday. Humidity will stay low through most of Friday as well with plenty of sun.

After that it will start to get muggy over the weekend. We will see low 80s for afternoon temperatures with much warmer nights. There may even be a few spotty showers but the better rain chances likely hold off until early next week.