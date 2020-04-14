And suddenly…all of Louisiana smelled like roux. Gumbo Warning Issued!

Meteorologist Scot Pilie has issued a late season Gumbo Warning for tonight and tomorrow night!

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday nights will range 5-15 degrees below average!

Many folks north and west of Lake Pontchartrain will wake up Wednesday and Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s!

Feel like temperatures a few degrees cooler than that with a light north breeze.

The cool temperatures and beautiful weather will stick around through Thursday, before the temperatures and the humidity begins to creep back up Friday. In addition, rain chances will be back in the forecast late week and into the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

71° / 55°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 71° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 56°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 76° 64°

Friday

81° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 81° 71°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 83° 72°

Sunday

84° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 69°

Monday

82° / 67°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

