And suddenly…all of Louisiana smelled like roux. Gumbo Warning Issued!

Meteorologist Scot Pilie has issued a late season Gumbo Warning for tonight and tomorrow night!

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday nights will range 5-15 degrees below average!

Many folks north and west of Lake Pontchartrain will wake up Wednesday and Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s!

Feel like temperatures a few degrees cooler than that with a light north breeze.

The cool temperatures and beautiful weather will stick around through Thursday, before the temperatures and the humidity begins to creep back up Friday. In addition, rain chances will be back in the forecast late week and into the weekend.