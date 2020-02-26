And suddenly…all of Louisiana smelled like roux! Cold night on the way according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié.

Wind chills tonight will be bitterly cold! Wind chills in the 20s and 30s tomorrow when you wake up.

Frost and a light freeze possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, so protect pets & plants! No need to worry about pipes.

The good news? Lots of sunshine expected tomorrow with high temps on Thursday in the low-middle 50s.

We keep the gorgeous weather and a slow warming trend on the way through the weekend! The weekend forecast looks SUPERB! Enjoy.