And suddenly…all of Louisiana smelled like roux! COLD night on the way!

Weather

Lovely stretch of weather ahead!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

And suddenly…all of Louisiana smelled like roux! Cold night on the way according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié.

Wind chills tonight will be bitterly cold! Wind chills in the 20s and 30s tomorrow when you wake up.

Frost and a light freeze possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, so protect pets & plants! No need to worry about pipes.

The good news? Lots of sunshine expected tomorrow with high temps on Thursday in the low-middle 50s.

We keep the gorgeous weather and a slow warming trend on the way through the weekend! The weekend forecast looks SUPERB! Enjoy.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 60° 42°

Thursday

55° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 55° 41°

Friday

67° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 46°

Saturday

68° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 52°

Sunday

70° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 63°

Monday

74° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 74° 65°

Tuesday

77° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

Popular

Latest News

More News