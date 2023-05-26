NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It feels great out there Friday evening with dewpoints all the way down into the 50s. That is unusually low for this time of year. You will certainly notice the difference this evening and the next few nights and mornings.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the low 60s and even close to the upper 50s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

Look for temperatures to be back in the upper 80s tomorrow and through the weekend with no real rain chance at this point. Temperatures will be back around 90 by Monday.