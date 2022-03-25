Good Morning and a Happy Friday! What an incredible forecast for the weekend! Y’all simply must go outside today to indulge in these conditions!

The good news is our forecast for clean-up efforts will continue to be beautiful. Temperatures are now in the 60s and will continue to rise into your afternoon.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s for highs. Sunny and 75, cannot beat it! This is the theme all throughout your weekend, as well. Overnight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for these next 6 days. Just a gorgeous stretch of weather we have coming. Our next round of storms looks to be Wednesday. We are going to watch this carefully and will update you as the event nears. Until then, enjoy your beautiful weekend!

We’ll also continue to bring you updated information on tornado ratings as survey teams complete damage assessments again today.

Have a lovely Friday!