All is calm, all is bright: Rare planet conjunction will be visible again tonight! Here’s your forecast for viewing!

It has been nearly 800 years since we were last able to see the likely Star of Bethlehem!

Look up tonight to view one rare sight that has not in nearly 800 years! The often referred to ‘Christmas Star’ will be becoming visible again for the first time since 1623.

December 21st marks an annual Winter Solstice, meaning you’ll have all the more darkness when viewing as this is 2020’s shortest day with only 10 hours, 13 minutes of daylight!

Jupiter (left) and Saturn will appear to form a single star in the night sky on the 2020 winter equinox. (Credit: NASA/GSFC)

This is, however, known as a conjunction, which happens when two planets’ orbits (Saturn’s and Jupier’s, here) nearly align.

Viewing opportunities will be best locally shortly after sunset away from city lights! Here are area wide location suggestions from your WGNO Meteorologists!

Fortunately, New Orleans’ forecast for Monday evening looks nice, though some high clouds return. Breaks from these allows clearing, so southwesterly gazing low on the horizon should guarantee you your view!

Temperatures range upper 50s – lower 50s across Southshore as well as Northshore parishes, respectively, hence, bundle up upon stepping outside!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season