All eyes on one tropical wave that could become Elsa!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s downtown but warmer if this sun has been shining.

Just look at that difference between the Central Business District and Metairie! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week. Bigger flash flood threat Saturday with a cold front on its way!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! We are, however, watching yet another tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with high chances for organization on satellite! This is nothing to get concerned about just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it. The next name up is Elsa, and we very well may have a named system by this weekend. If this were to develop near the Gulf, impacts would not occur until next week at the earliest.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Wednesday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hail State!

Good morning! Classic summertime forecast for Wednesday!

Ending June on a high note!

Mid-week temperatures reach 80s and 90s, but feel much hotter!

Another humid Louisiana forecast for late June, but could we see more rain?

Temps range between upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain has cooled areas down

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 86° 76°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 86° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 77°

Saturday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 77°

Sunday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 84° 76°

Monday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 84° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News