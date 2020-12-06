Alexa, play Cold December Night! Seasonal forecast for weekend!

Weather

Rain in the area returns Sunday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday night includes limited shower activity near coastal areas.

Today we were dealing with below normal, December-like temperatures, and Winter sticks around a while longer!

Rain in your neighborhood will return early Sunday as yet another system approaches Louisiana. At that point, reinforcing cool air moves through once more.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or after midnight. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once this system progresses east, then the much cooler air takes over behind this reinforcing trough.

Anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain. Fog plus frost remain possible over Northshore locations. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 24 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 10:00 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

56° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 56° 46°

Sunday

57° / 45°
Showers
Showers 50% 57° 45°

Monday

60° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 60° 42°

Tuesday

61° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 61° 45°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 68° 47°

Thursday

71° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 55°

Friday

72° / 59°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 72° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

11 AM
Showers
40%
56°

56°

12 PM
Showers
50%
56°

55°

1 PM
Showers
50%
55°

56°

2 PM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

3 PM
Showers
40%
55°

54°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
54°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

Popular

Latest News

More News