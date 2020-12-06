Alexa, play Cold December Night! Seasonal forecast for weekend!

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday night includes limited shower activity near coastal areas.

Today we were dealing with below normal, December-like temperatures, and Winter sticks around a while longer!

Rain in your neighborhood will return early Sunday as yet another system approaches Louisiana. At that point, reinforcing cool air moves through once more.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or after midnight. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once this system progresses east, then the much cooler air takes over behind this reinforcing trough.

Anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain. Fog plus frost remain possible over Northshore locations. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 24 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 10:00 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season