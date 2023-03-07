NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Air quality across southern Louisiana has dropped from “good” to “moderate” levels, according to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ).

Southwesterly winds continue to gradually bring smoke from the western Gulf of Mexico into Louisiana. The smoke, in addition to pollutant carryover from the Monday, have led to moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

LDEQ expects moderate AQI levels to continue for the next couple of days.

The agency says calm to light southwesterly winds late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will likely hinder the dispersion of pollutants and transport additional smoke into the state.

Tomorrow, areas of morning fog may enhance particle production while calm to light winds allow pollutants to accumulate.

On Thursday, as a low pressure system passes to the north, south-southwesterly winds will strengthen slightly, increasing pollutant dispersion. However, these winds will also help bring in more smoke from the western Gulf, keeping AQI levels at Moderate.

The Environmental Protection Agency says people that are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing their physical activity levels or shorten the amount of time spent outdoors.