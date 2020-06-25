Air Quality Alert issued Friday for southeast Louisiana due to Saharan Dust

AIR QUALITY ALERT — Issued for Southeast Louisiana on Friday from 6AM-Midnight. This alert is for sensitive groups only, primarily with respiratory & lung issues.

Due to the Saharan Dust overhead, hot temperatures, and less rain on Friday, air quality across southeast Louisiana will be lower.

Tomorrow’s Air Quality Alert is a Code Orange, which means it will primarily only impact sensitive groups. If you are a healthy individual with no prior health concerns, you can go about your day with little to no impacts.

If you have respiratory or lung problems, or your health is significantly compromised by other health issues, do not overexert yourself on Air Quality Alert days. And if there are strenuous activities you need to do, doing them early in the morning before the pollution builds up is best.

If possible, try and limit driving during the day to limit additional pollutants accumulating. Try biking to a location nearby instead of driving.