Watch Now
News With a Twist at 5 p.m.

Air Quality Alert issued Friday for southeast Louisiana due to Saharan Dust

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIR QUALITY ALERT — Issued for Southeast Louisiana on Friday from 6AM-Midnight. This alert is for sensitive groups only, primarily with respiratory & lung issues.

Due to the Saharan Dust overhead, hot temperatures, and less rain on Friday, air quality across southeast Louisiana will be lower.

Tomorrow’s Air Quality Alert is a Code Orange, which means it will primarily only impact sensitive groups. If you are a healthy individual with no prior health concerns, you can go about your day with little to no impacts.

If you have respiratory or lung problems, or your health is significantly compromised by other health issues, do not overexert yourself on Air Quality Alert days. And if there are strenuous activities you need to do, doing them early in the morning before the pollution builds up is best.

If possible, try and limit driving during the day to limit additional pollutants accumulating. Try biking to a location nearby instead of driving.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 60% 89° 78°

Friday

87° / 79°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 87° 79°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 79°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 79°

Monday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News