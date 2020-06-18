Air Quality Alert issued Friday

AIR QUALITY ALERT — Issued for Southeast Louisiana on Friday. This alert is for sensitive groups only, primarily with respiratory issues.

Our extended stagnant weather pattern of sunshine, hot temperatures, and no rain has led to low-level air pollutants gradually accumulating. Car exhaust, refineries, simple BBQ’s, etc.

Tomorrow’s Air Quality Alert is a Code Orange, which means it will primarily only impact sensitive groups. If you are a healthy individual with no prior health concerns, you can go about your day with little to no impacts.

If you have respiratory problems, or your health is significantly compromised by other health issues, do not overexert yourself on Air Quality Alert days. And if there are strenuous activities you need to do, doing them early in the morning before the pollution builds up is best.

If possible, try and limit driving during the day to limit additional pollutants accumulating. Try biking to a location nearby instead of driving.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 74°
Clear
Clear 10% 89° 74°

Friday

91° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 74°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 75°

Sunday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 78°

Monday

90° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 91° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

1 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

