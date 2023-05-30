NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for a portion of Southeast Louisiana for Wednesday.

On Wednesday, as smoke from wildfires across the region continues to linger across Louisiana, light and variable winds will limit dispersion of air pollution.

Partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s will also support ozone development, while a ridge of high pressure hinders atmospheric mixing.

Despite the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms each day, Air Quality Index (AQI) levels will be Moderate in most locations across Southeast Louisiana, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Officials say active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues such as asthma or COPD should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

LDEQ says area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:

• Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.

• Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

• Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.

• If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.

• Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch.

• Conserve energy in your home.

Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday as a low pressure system over the northern Gulf increases winds throughout the region. These conditions will help improving dispersion of air pollution and decrease ozone formation.