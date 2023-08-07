METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It has been almost three weeks since residents at The Maxwell Apartments in Metairie lost air conditioning. A temporary chiller system was installed, but it is not working properly, residents say.

The chiller system is supposed to be a temporary fix to the air conditioning issues at The Maxwell Apartments, but residents are still upset because it keeps breaking down.

“It is 100 degrees literally in our apartments and we don’t have control over the a/c unit. This is ridiculous. It’s hot outside. You can cook something on the sidewalk, and you got us in a brick oven, so hurry up and fix our stuff for real,” a resident named Keith said.

Residents say they want to talk to property managers, but they haven’t been on-site for weeks.

“It feels like the apartment complex doesn’t care about the people who live here. If I owned an apartment complex, I wouldn’t go to sleep until it was fixed. They are going to sleep, they are going home,” Keith said.

Weeks of sleepless nights for residents who say the problem is hurting their health.

“My daughter got a heat rash, all over her body,” Keith said.

Management of The Maxwell will be taking $500 off residents’ monthly rent, and they said in a statement, “There have been two brief outages since it was installed last Tuesday, both caused by a circuit breaker issue. We will be upgrading the breaker early this week while repairs on the main air conditioning system continue.”

Later Monday evening, management from The Maxwell emailed residents saying the temporary cooling system tripped a breaker a few times over the weekend and that they believe the issue should be rectified.

In the email, The Maxwell management said rooms have been reserved at The Courtyard Marriott for residents to use in the event “the air conditioning system happens trip to again.”

