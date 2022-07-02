It has been a soggy week along the Gulf Coast and wet weather is forecast to continue through the weekend.

Now through the weekend, expect high temperatures to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with rain chances between 50 and 70 percent each day. No single day will be a complete washout, but we will have scattered storms with locally heavy rainfall each afternoon.

There is a low-end flood threat due to the expected rainfall on already saturated grounds. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana under a level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall.

When it is not raining, expect skies to be mostly cloudy or overcast with humidity remaining very high.