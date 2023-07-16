NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More heat, humidity, and showers are on the way Monday.

Expect high temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may help cool things down Monday afternoon. Rain chances are up to 50 to 60 percent both days. Locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning and thunder, and gusty winds will be possible with any storms that develop.

High pressure is forecast to move into the region by the middle of the week, allowing for more sunshine and an increase in temperatures. Tuesday through Friday, high temperatures will likely reach the upper 90s with only a small chance for rain (20 percent or less) each day.

More heat alerts can be expected in the coming days as heat index values or “feels like temperatures” once again rise into the upper 100s and 110s. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values are forecast to reach 108° or higher.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Subtropical Depression Don. However, this system is expected to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

Otherwise, the NHC is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help keep tropical formation chances low through at least the next couple of weeks.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Headlines